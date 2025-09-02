 'Yeah Leylah': Young Fan's Ecstatic Reaction Viral After Leylah Fernandez's Lovely Gesture During Her US Open 2025 Doubles Match; Video
HomeSports'Yeah Leylah': Young Fan's Ecstatic Reaction Viral After Leylah Fernandez's Lovely Gesture During Her US Open 2025 Doubles Match; Video

A young fan was ecstatic as Canadian Tennis player Leylah Fernandez gave him a high-five during the US Open 2025 doubles match teaming up with Venus Williams to take on Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The fan energetically yelled 'Yeah Leylah' as the commentator praised her gesture.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Leylah Fernandez gave a high five to the young fan. | (Credits: X)

Taking on Alexandrova and Shuai in the Round of 16 encounter, Fernandez and Williams won 3-6, 4-6 to progress to the next round. The pair will face Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-final on September 2.

