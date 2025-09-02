WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Repeatedly Slaps CM Punk, Calls Him 'Poster Child For Apathy'; Video

Image: WWE/X

Becky Lynch and CM Punk engaged in an in-ring altercation during the latest episode of WWE RAW in Paris, France, which ended with Lynch repeatedly slapping Punk. The confrontation comes after Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship belt at Clash in Paris, after Lynch delivered a low blow to Punk, which cost him the title

Becky Lynch confronts CM Punk

CM Punk announced he was taking over the show as the segment started. Becky Lynch, Rollins' wife, took the call in his place while her husband's theme music played. Lynch stated that the problem was entirely related to her family and that she was the one Punk would have to deal with.

Lynch went on to say that Rollins has given up more for the company than Punk could understand. She also made remarks aimed at the supporters, saying that their chanting of Punk's name during her own matches demonstrated their lack of interest in her and the effort she was making.

She went on to criticise Punk, calling him the “poster child for apathy” rather than the “Voice of the Voiceless.” Lynch ended by wishing Punk luck in his future pursuits and explaining that she and Rollins needed him to move out of their way.

Becky Lynch slaps CM Punk

Punk spoke directly to Lynch, recognising her as “The Man” and asserting that she is more than just a wife. He went on to imply that she married someone beneath her and had poor taste.

Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, then made an appearance on the entrance stage and taunted Punk, telling him to come and express his thoughts directly. Lynch blocked Punk's path as he tried to exit the ring to face him, letting Rollins approach from the rear.

When Punk turned around, Lynch slapped him across the face. She continued to slap him while asking what he was going to do about it, which prompted an “AJ Lee” chant from the live crowd. Lynch shut the chant down, saying that she doesn’t work in WWE. Lynch then called Punk pathetic.

Punk delivered a final warning, stating he would make Rollins regret ever cashing in on him, and that Lynch would regret ever putting her hands on him.