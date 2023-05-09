'Starting to feel the pressure of the price tag': Graeme Swann on Sam Curran's underpeformance against KKR

Sam Curran. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes Sam Curran has started feeling the pressure of his hefty price tag of INR 18.5 crores in IPL 2023. Swann's statement after the left-arm seamer erred multiple times in his lengths during Punjab Kings' loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Eden Gardens.

Andre Russell capitalizes on Sam Curran's lapses:

Curran, tasked with bowling the 19th over of the innings, conceded three sixes to Andre Russell, leaving the Knight Riders to get only a run-a-ball in the final over. The Surrey all-rounder's terrific performances in the T20 World Cup 2022 were one the significant reasons behind England's title win. Hence, he became the most expensive player in the auction held in December 2022.

Nevertheless, the youngster went wicketless in his three overs and gave away 44 overs. Swann observed that the Englishman could not execute his plans at the decisive moment and said:

"You have got to feel for Sam Curran because he is starting to feel the pressure of the price tag. He couldn’t quite execute his plans tonight," the 44-year-old told on Jio Cinema.

Graeme Swann says Knight Riders are looking a dangerous outfit:

Swann predicts that KKR's formidable team combination will lead them to more wins in the coming games, adding:

"KKR will win two or three on the bounce now. They have got Rinku, the second ultimate finisher after Rahul Tewatia and they have Andre Russell as well. They are looking like a more and more dangerous outfit. If they can get Narine bowling well, taking wickets, they will be a complete package."

KKR are currently fifth on the points table with five wins and six losses in 11 completed matches.