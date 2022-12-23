IPL 2023: Sam Curran becomes costliest player in auction history, bought for ₹ 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Sam Curran becomes costliest player in auction history, bought for ₹ 18.50 crore by Punjab Kings

Sam Curran was sold for a whopping ₹ 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings (L) | (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
England all-rounder Sam Curran broke all records on Friday as he became the costliest player in IPL auction history. Curran was sold for a whopping ₹ 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

Curran was released by Chennai Super Kings this year. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore started the bidding war for him and were later joined by CSK, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Supergiants.

But the others backed out after the amount reached above ₹ 15 crore. MI and CSK both tried their best to bag his services but it was PBKS which made the winning bid to buy Curran eventually.

Curran's price beat the previous record of ₹ 16.25 crore which the Rajasthan Royals had paid for South African all-rounder Chris Morris in the IPL 2021 auction.

