IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for record Rs 18.50cr, MI buy Cam Green for Rs 17.50cr

23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Australia's Adam Zampa and Akeal Hosein from West Indies go UNSOLD
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Now for the capped spinners set, England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2cr
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Ishant Sharma is up next with a base price of Rs 50 lakh He is sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Australia's Jhye Richardson is bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5cr
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Fast bowler Adam Milne goes UNSOLD
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
India all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 Lakh
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
England pacer Reece Topley bought by RCB for Rs 75 lakhs
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Fourth set for bowlers and the bidding gets underway. Chris Jordan with base price Rs 2cr goes UNSOLD
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
England's Phil Salt sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2cr
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad buy Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 5.25cr
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Bidding starts for Nicholas Pooran at base price of Rs 2cr. The WI wicketkeeper-batsman sold for Rs 16cr to Lucknow Super Giants
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
The first one to go for bidding is Bangladesh's Litton Das at base price of 50 lakhs. UNSOLD
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
MI owner Akash Ambani: We have been tracking Cameron Green for the last few years. He fits the profile we were looking
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Punjab Kings c-owner Ness Wadia: We could have gone higher for Sam Curran. He was with us earlier and it was a mistake to let him go. His recent performance has nothing to do for the bidding. We are happy to get him back
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Next set is for wicketkeeper-batsman and spotlight will be on England's Phil Salt and Nichols Pooran
23 December 2022 04:26 PM IST
Ben Stokes bought for Rs 16.25cr by CSK after massive bidding by all teams. Has CSK found the successor to MS Dhoni?
23 December 2022 03:38 PM IST
Cameron Green is up for bidding at base price of Rs 2cr. And as expected he is the most sought after player. Mumbai Indians buy Green for Rs 17.50cr. Just short of Sam Curran's 18.50cr
23 December 2022 03:38 PM IST
West Indies' all-rounder Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals at 5.75cr
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Sam Curran now with base price Rs 2cr. Mumbai Indians going all out. RR too keenly bidding for the all-rounder. As expected bidding war going on for the English star. Punjab makes it 16cr and 17cr now. Punjab buys him for record Rs 18.50cr
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
First name is Shakib Al Hasan from the all-rounders set. Base price 1.5cr. Unsold
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
A five-minute break as team get down to re-strategise ahead of the second set. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and highly-sought Cameron Green in for bidding
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
England batsman Joe Root goes unsold with base price at 1cr. SA's Rilee Rossouw goes unsold at base price Rs 2cr
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane sold to CSK at base price of Rs 50 Lakhs
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Now bidding war going on for India's Mayank Agarwal... Base price Rs 1cr. CSK bids 7.50cr. Ohh man! CSK makes it 8cr. SRH makes their second buy Agarwal for 8.25cr
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
No 2 is England's Harry Brook. Base price is Rs 1.50cr. Looks like a most sought after player with teams battling for the batsman. 5 lakhs and still going strong. RR makes it 6 lakhs and now Rs 7.25cr by RR. Now its 8.75cr. it rises to 9.50. 12 cr bid by RR. Bidding war going on its 13.25cr lakh. SRH gets Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
The first player is Kane Williamson at a base price of Rs 2cr. GT start the bidding at the base price and sold for the base price at 2cr. Shocking to see no takers for one of NZ's best batsman
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Hugh Edmeades takes the stage to start bidding. First set of bails are here
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
The stage is set... action to start in a few minutes... stay tuned
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
The IPL mini auction will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app. While the on TV the LIVE broadcast is available on Star Sports network
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Former India batter Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on who are the top international and domestic players he expects to be the most sought during the Auction. Raina picked Jaydev Unadkat and Narayan Jagadeesan as his top picks for the Indians. Both Indian players had an excellent domestic season. Unadkat finished with 19 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 3.33. At the same time, Jagadeesan slammed five consecutive centuries for Tamil Nadu, the last of which was a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
The auctions will see some of the biggest all-rounders in world cricket go under the hammer and teams will be vying to get them into their rosters. The following are the three all-rounders who will be perfect buys for teams in IPL 2023. Ben Stokes (Base Price: INR 2 crore)/ Shakib Al Hasan (Base Price: INR 1.5 crore)/ Sam Curran (Base Price: INR 2 crore)/ Cameron Green (Base Price: INR 2 crore)
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
23 December 2022 03:27 PM IST
Hugh Edmeades, the man responsible for conducting the action today. Last time he was in India, it did not go too well for the Brit, here's what happened
23 December 2022 01:33 PM IST
23 December 2022 01:33 PM IST
In case you are wondering which player might fetch the maximum bid, a mock auction conducted threw up the unexpected
23 December 2022 01:33 PM IST
23 December 2022 01:33 PM IST
The IPL will take centrestage as the 10 franchises look to fill in the missing pieces in their puzzle. Here's all you need to know about the auction
23 December 2022 01:33 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the Live updates of the IPL Auction 2023 at Kochi. Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers. The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)