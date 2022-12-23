IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Sam Curran sold for record Rs 18.50cr, MI buy Cam Green for Rs 17.50cr

Australia's Adam Zampa and Akeal Hosein from West Indies go UNSOLD

Now for the capped spinners set, England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid is sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2cr

Ishant Sharma is up next with a base price of Rs 50 lakh He is sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Australia's Jhye Richardson is bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5cr

Fast bowler Adam Milne goes UNSOLD

India all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 Lakh

England pacer Reece Topley bought by RCB for Rs 75 lakhs

Fourth set for bowlers and the bidding gets underway. Chris Jordan with base price Rs 2cr goes UNSOLD

England's Phil Salt sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad buy Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 5.25cr

Nicholas Pooran salary in the IPL:



2022 - 10.75cr.



2023 - 16cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 23, 2022 Bidding starts for Nicholas Pooran at base price of Rs 2cr. The WI wicketkeeper-batsman sold for Rs 16cr to Lucknow Super Giants

The first one to go for bidding is Bangladesh's Litton Das at base price of 50 lakhs. UNSOLD

MI owner Akash Ambani: We have been tracking Cameron Green for the last few years. He fits the profile we were looking

Punjab Kings c-owner Ness Wadia: We could have gone higher for Sam Curran. He was with us earlier and it was a mistake to let him go. His recent performance has nothing to do for the bidding. We are happy to get him back

Next set is for wicketkeeper-batsman and spotlight will be on England's Phil Salt and Nichols Pooran

Ben Stokes bought for Rs 16.25cr by CSK after massive bidding by all teams. Has CSK found the successor to MS Dhoni?

Cameron Green is up for bidding at base price of Rs 2cr. And as expected he is the most sought after player. Mumbai Indians buy Green for Rs 17.50cr. Just short of Sam Curran's 18.50cr

West Indies' all-rounder Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals at 5.75cr

Sam Curran now with base price Rs 2cr. Mumbai Indians going all out. RR too keenly bidding for the all-rounder. As expected bidding war going on for the English star. Punjab makes it 16cr and 17cr now. Punjab buys him for record Rs 18.50cr

First name is Shakib Al Hasan from the all-rounders set. Base price 1.5cr. Unsold

A five-minute break as team get down to re-strategise ahead of the second set. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and highly-sought Cameron Green in for bidding

England batsman Joe Root goes unsold with base price at 1cr. SA's Rilee Rossouw goes unsold at base price Rs 2cr

Ajinkya Rahane sold to CSK at base price of Rs 50 Lakhs

Now bidding war going on for India's Mayank Agarwal... Base price Rs 1cr. CSK bids 7.50cr. Ohh man! CSK makes it 8cr. SRH makes their second buy Agarwal for 8.25cr

No 2 is England's Harry Brook. Base price is Rs 1.50cr. Looks like a most sought after player with teams battling for the batsman. 5 lakhs and still going strong. RR makes it 6 lakhs and now Rs 7.25cr by RR. Now its 8.75cr. it rises to 9.50. 12 cr bid by RR. Bidding war going on its 13.25cr lakh. SRH gets Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore

The first player is Kane Williamson at a base price of Rs 2cr. GT start the bidding at the base price and sold for the base price at 2cr. Shocking to see no takers for one of NZ's best batsman

Hugh Edmeades takes the stage to start bidding. First set of bails are here

The stage is set... action to start in a few minutes... stay tuned

The IPL mini auction will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app. While the on TV the LIVE broadcast is available on Star Sports network

How have the franchises geared up for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 🤔 pic.twitter.com/azQRQu4Bht — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

Former India batter Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on who are the top international and domestic players he expects to be the most sought during the Auction. Raina picked Jaydev Unadkat and Narayan Jagadeesan as his top picks for the Indians. Both Indian players had an excellent domestic season. Unadkat finished with 19 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 3.33. At the same time, Jagadeesan slammed five consecutive centuries for Tamil Nadu, the last of which was a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh.

The auctions will see some of the biggest all-rounders in world cricket go under the hammer and teams will be vying to get them into their rosters. The following are the three all-rounders who will be perfect buys for teams in IPL 2023. Ben Stokes (Base Price: INR 2 crore)/ Shakib Al Hasan (Base Price: INR 1.5 crore)/ Sam Curran (Base Price: INR 2 crore)/ Cameron Green (Base Price: INR 2 crore)

Presenting some of the 🔝 Picks of the #TATAIPLAuction2023 👌🏻👌🏻



Which player's bidding war are you looking forward to the most 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aNMYq1QCzL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 21, 2022