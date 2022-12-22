WATCH: Cameron Green goes for Rs 20cr in mock IPL Auction 2023, video goes viral

In a mock IPL auction held on Thursday, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green landed a massive windfall.

Green, who has a base price of Rs 2cr, has not looked back in the shortest format after getting the opportunity to open for Australia in India earlier this year.

The 23-year-old was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20cr.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was named the Player of the 2022 T20 World Cup, attracted a bid a of Rs 19.50cr from CSK.

Curran, who missed the 2022 season as he was recovering from a back injury, has set his base price at Rs 2cr. His English teammate and Test skipper Ben Stokes also fetched Rs 19cr after getting picked by Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians picked West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith Rs 8.5cr while another Caribbean star Nicholas Pooran was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.5cr.

The mock auction was conducted by official OTT broadcaster JioCinema.

Former players like Anil Kumble, Suresh Raina and Murali Karthik represented various teams.