IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes to Sam Curran, top overseas players who could bag big money

NICHOLAS POORAN (WEST INDIES): The former West Indies captain was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad following an unimpressive 2022 IPL. However, the 27-year-old found his form back with a superlative performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 league where he led Deccan Gladiators to the title. The wicketkeeper-batsman could be a valuable player for any franchise

Twitter