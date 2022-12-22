IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes to Sam Curran, top overseas players who could bag big money

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 22, 2022
BEN STOKES (ENGLAND): The England Test captain is arguably the one of the most destructive batsmen in modern cricket. The former Rajasthan Royals player will be eyed by most of the franchises and is likely to get a massive windfall
CAMERON GREEN (AUSTRALIA): The young all-round talent has taken the cricket world by storm. The six-foot-six-inch tall Green has all the makings to become a T20I great. He will be one of the overseas players targeted by all the franchise
SAM CURRAN (ENGLAND): The England all-rounder had a stellar 2022 following his solid performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The 24-year-old finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in the tournament.A bowler who can bat too, Curran can add value with his all-round skills
HARRY BROOK (ENGLAND): The 23-year-old was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning team in Australia. Brook is touted as the next big thing in T20 cricket. Having scored two centuries in Test cricket against Pakistan recently, Brook will be eyed by teams looking for a solid middle-order batsman
NICHOLAS POORAN (WEST INDIES): The former West Indies captain was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad following an unimpressive 2022 IPL. However, the 27-year-old found his form back with a superlative performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 league where he led Deccan Gladiators to the title. The wicketkeeper-batsman could be a valuable player for any franchise
ADIL RASHID (ENGLAND): The England leg-spinner played a crucial role in the team’s win over Pakistan in the T20I World Cup finals. Rashid took 2 wickets in his spell and franchises looking for a leggie will definitely bid for Rashid
RILEE ROSSOUW (SOUTH AFRICA): The 33-year-old batsman was in top form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. His knock of 109 runs off 56 balls against Bangladesh put him in the limelight. With his six-hitting abilities and his good record in T20 cricket, Rossouw is expected to bag a good deal in the auction
SHAKIB AL HASAN (BANGLADESH): The Bangladesh captain was released by the KKR franchises in 2022 and will be a good buy for teams who are looking for a spin all-rounder. Shakib had a good series against India recently and can add both depth and experience to the side he plays
