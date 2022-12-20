IPL Auction 2023: Purse remaining for each team before the hammer bangs

The upcoming IPL in 2023 will be the 16th edition of the competition. Ahead of the auction each team is attempting to crack all possible permutations and combinations.

Each squad can accommodate a maximum number of 25 players and a minimum of 18. Eight of which can be overseas.

In total, 163 players were retained including 50 overseas. Delhi Capitals retained the most with 20. Sunrisers Hyderabad can double their squad in size having kept just 12 players on.

Last season's winners Gujrat Titans have retained 18 of their players and have seven slots left including spaces for three more overseas.

The headline omissions this season was Sunrisers Hyderabad releasing their captain Kane Williamson. This season will also be without IPL legends Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard after both retired from the competition and will no longer be representing Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians respectively.

Remaining purse for each IPL team ahead of the 2023 auction

Chennai Super Kings

Funds remaining – ₹20,45,00,000

Overseas Players – 6

Total Players – 18

Delhi Capitals

Funds remaining – ₹19,45,00,000

Overseas Players – 6

Total Players – 20

Mumbai Indians

Funds remaining – ₹20,55,00,000

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 16

Kolkata Knight Riders

Funds remaining – ₹7,05,00,000

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 14

Lucknow Super Giants

Funds remaining – ₹23,35,00,000

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 15

Gujarat Titans

Funds remaining – ₹19,25,00,000

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 18

Rajasthan Royals

Funds remaining – ₹13,20,00,000

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Funds remaining – ₹42,25,00,000

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Funds remaining – ₹8,75,00,000

Overseas players – 6

Total players – 18

Punjab Kings

Funds remaining – ₹32,20,00,000

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 16