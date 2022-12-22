IPL Auction 2023: All you need to know Teams, Venue, Purse remaining, Top picks, Date, Time, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers in the IPL Auction for the 2023 season.

Venue

The venue of the auction is not the usual Bengaluru as Kochi gets to host the keenly followed event.

IPL 2023 auction in Kochi this time! pic.twitter.com/QfISFYaUBw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 21, 2022

Slots remaining

Total players: 405

Maximum slots: 87

Overseas players: 30

Teams

Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Supergiants

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse remaining for each team

Chennai Super Kings

Funds remaining – ₹20,45cr

Overseas Players – 6

Total Players – 18

Delhi Capitals

Funds remaining – ₹19,45cr

Overseas Players – 6

Total Players – 20

Mumbai Indians

Funds remaining – ₹20,55cr

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 16

Kolkata Knight Riders

Funds remaining – ₹7,05cr

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 14

Lucknow Super Giants

Funds remaining – ₹23,35cr

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 15

Gujarat Titans

Funds remaining – ₹19,25cr

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 18

Rajasthan Royals

Funds remaining – ₹13,2cr

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Funds remaining – ₹42,25cr

Overseas players – 4

Total players – 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Funds remaining – ₹8,75cr

Overseas players – 6

Total players – 18

Punjab Kings

Funds remaining – ₹32,2cr

Overseas players – 5

Total players – 16

Squads 👥

Purse remaining 💰



Here’s how the 1️⃣0️⃣ teams stack up ahead of the #TATAIPLAuction 2023 ✅👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LSDwyBsQJI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 22, 2022

Likely top picks

England all-rounder Sam Curran, Test skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are likely to land fat pay cheques. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of Rs 2 crore. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside West Indian Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran, who quit West Indies captaincy after an early exit from the T20 World Cup, has not been in the best of forms of late but is expected to secure a decent deal.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been among the top T20 players over the past 12 months, can also attract a heavy bid.

Meanwhile, out-of-favour India Test opener Mayank Agarwal will go under the hammer in Set 1 comprising batters. He has kept his base price at Rs 1 crore and teams are likely to go after him. Punjab had released him earlier this year and appointed Shikhar Dhawan the captain instead.

Presenting some of the 🔝 Picks of the #TATAIPLAuction2023 👌🏻👌🏻



Which player's bidding war are you looking forward to the most 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aNMYq1QCzL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 21, 2022

Uncapped wonders

Among the uncapped Indians who could break the bank include pacers Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur. Having released by CSK, Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan should be in demand after smashing a record five straight centuries in List A cricket.

When: December 23

Where to Watch: Star Sports network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Timing: 1 pm IST onwards