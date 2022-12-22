IPL Auction 2023: All you need to know Teams, Venue, Purse remaining, Top picks, Date, Time, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers in the IPL Auction for the 2023 season.
Venue
The venue of the auction is not the usual Bengaluru as Kochi gets to host the keenly followed event.
Slots remaining
Total players: 405
Maximum slots: 87
Overseas players: 30
Teams
Gujarat Titans
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royal
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Supergiants
Kolkata Knight Riders
Purse remaining for each team
Chennai Super Kings
Funds remaining – ₹20,45cr
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 18
Delhi Capitals
Funds remaining – ₹19,45cr
Overseas Players – 6
Total Players – 20
Mumbai Indians
Funds remaining – ₹20,55cr
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Kolkata Knight Riders
Funds remaining – ₹7,05cr
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 14
Lucknow Super Giants
Funds remaining – ₹23,35cr
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 15
Gujarat Titans
Funds remaining – ₹19,25cr
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 18
Rajasthan Royals
Funds remaining – ₹13,2cr
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Funds remaining – ₹42,25cr
Overseas players – 4
Total players – 12
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Funds remaining – ₹8,75cr
Overseas players – 6
Total players – 18
Punjab Kings
Funds remaining – ₹32,2cr
Overseas players – 5
Total players – 16
Likely top picks
England all-rounder Sam Curran, Test skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are likely to land fat pay cheques. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of Rs 2 crore. He was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside West Indian Nicholas Pooran.
Pooran, who quit West Indies captaincy after an early exit from the T20 World Cup, has not been in the best of forms of late but is expected to secure a decent deal.
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been among the top T20 players over the past 12 months, can also attract a heavy bid.
Meanwhile, out-of-favour India Test opener Mayank Agarwal will go under the hammer in Set 1 comprising batters. He has kept his base price at Rs 1 crore and teams are likely to go after him. Punjab had released him earlier this year and appointed Shikhar Dhawan the captain instead.
Uncapped wonders
Among the uncapped Indians who could break the bank include pacers Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur. Having released by CSK, Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan should be in demand after smashing a record five straight centuries in List A cricket.
When: December 23
Where to Watch: Star Sports network
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Timing: 1 pm IST onwards