IPL Auction 2023: England's teenage spin-sensation Rehan Ahmed withdraws, wants to focus on red-ball cricket

HomeSportsIPL Auction 2023: England's teenage spin-sensation Rehan Ahmed withdraws, wants to focus on red-ball cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
England's teenage spin-sensation Rehan Ahmed has reportedly withdrawn from the IPL Auction for the 2023 season to be held on December 23 (Friday) in Kochi.

Rehan became the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul during England's victory against Pakistan in the third and final Test at Karachi recently.

According to a report in British news agency, PA, Rehan has withdrawn from IPL 2023 mini-auction to focus on red-ball cricket. He had a base price of Rs 40 lakhs. England Cricket Board organises county cricket at the same time when the IPL is played so the youngster has decided to play county cricket.

Earlier, Rehan had said that he will not be touring New Zealand in February for a two-Test series and will instead take part in the IPL to gain experience of franchise cricket.

The original auction list had the names of more than 990 players. The list was pruned to 405 players and only 87 players will be bought during the auction. The list is now down to 404 players.

