IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades faints during bidding

On the day one of IPL 2022 Mega Auction, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted during bidding leaving everyone worried. The incident happened as there was an intense bidding war for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was doing his auction duty in his 4th successive season.

Following the incident, an early lunch was taken on Day 1 of the auction.

The broadcaster of IPL mega auction have confirmed that Edmeades' condition is now stable and the auction is set to resume from 3: 30 pm.

"Our auctioneer (Edmeades) is stable. The medical guys are attending to him. He should be back for the next set," a BCCI spokesperson said.

In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had roped in as a replacement for Richard Madley. Madley was the auctioneer of the IPL since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

A total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, look forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:45 PM IST