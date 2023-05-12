 KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal fires 98* after Chahal's record 4-wicket haul as Rajasthan blow away Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal fires 98* after Chahal's record 4-wicket haul as Rajasthan blow away Kolkata

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal fires 98* after Chahal's record 4-wicket haul as Rajasthan blow away Kolkata

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (151/1) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (149/8) by 9 wickets in Match 56 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first.

Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

Read Also
KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest fifty in IPL history with 13-balls blitzkrieg...
article-image

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

In reply, Jaiswal, along with skipper Sanju Samson 48 not out off 29 balls), fired with the bat to help RR complete a chase of 150 in just 13.1 overs and with nine wickets to spare at the Eden Gardens.

"This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust myself. I know the results will come," Jaiswal, who raced to his fifty in a record 13 balls, said at the post-match presentation.

Read Also
KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Dwayne Bravo's record to become highest wicket-taker in IPL...
article-image

"The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best.

"I think the run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju bhai were only talking about finishing the game quickly."

RR consolidate third place

Before he ended up playing one the best knocks of this IPL, Jaiswal saw his opening partner Jos Buttler getting run out owing to a mix-up, after which the onus was on him to help the team.

"I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said 'keep playing my game, and not think about that run out'," player of the match Jaiswal said.

RR are currently placed third in the standings with six wins and as many defeats after 12 games, the thumping win pushing their run rate to a very healthy +0.633.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 149/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer ; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25).

Rajasthan Royals: 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98 not out, Sanju Smason 48 not out).

Read Also
RR vs SRH: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second youngest to 1000 IPL runs before Sanju Samson completes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal fires 98* after Chahal's record 4-wicket haul as Rajasthan blow away...

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Jaiswal fires 98* after Chahal's record 4-wicket haul as Rajasthan blow away...

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Jaiswal, Samson take Kolkata to the cleaners in...

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023 Highlights & Top Moments: Jaiswal, Samson take Kolkata to the cleaners in...

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest fifty in IPL history with 13-balls blitzkrieg...

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest fifty in IPL history with 13-balls blitzkrieg...

KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Dwayne Bravo's record to become highest wicket-taker in IPL...

KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Dwayne Bravo's record to become highest wicket-taker in IPL...

Bhopal's Aishwary Pratap Tomar only shooter from MP to qualify for ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan

Bhopal's Aishwary Pratap Tomar only shooter from MP to qualify for ISSF World Cup in Azerbaijan