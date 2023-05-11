KKR vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Dwayne Bravo's record to become highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday achieved a massive feat as he became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chahal dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana in the 11th over of the match to pick his 184th wicket, one more than former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who's held the record for a very long time.

Chahal now has 184 wickets from 144 games while Bravo got 183 scalps from 161 matches. Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is third on the list with 174 wickets ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' Amit Mishra (172) and RR's Ravichandran Ashwin (171).

Interestingly, Bravo is the only fast bowler in the top-five.

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Chahal has taken 18 wickets from 11 matches with his best performance coming against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal when he took 4 for 17 from his four overs.

Chahal overall has 317 wickets from 276 matches with seven four-fors and two five-wicket hauls.

He is alread India's leading wicket taker in the shortest format and the second from the country with more than 300 scalps with Ashwin (301) being the other one.

Bravo heads the overall list with 615 wickets ahead of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (547), West Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine (485), Pakistan pacer Imran Tahir (469) and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (451) completing the top five.