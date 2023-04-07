Watch: RR teammates Joe Root & Yuzvendra Chahal burn the dance floor on 'Bharosa Tere Pyar Te'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) brings together cricketers from all over the world in one place. Rivals in international cricket become teammates and friends when they come to India for the IPL.

From playing together to spending time together, the IPL has truly helped in bridging the gap between international cricketers and domestic Indian players.

A recent video of former England captain Joe Root and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal perfectly signifies this point.

India and England share a fierce rivalry on the international circuit but when it comes to the IPL, all lines are removed.

Chahal and Root, teammates at Rajasthan Royals, were seen dancing their hearts out as they burnt the dance floor on the popular song "Bharosa Tere Pyar Te".

Root is in his first season of the IPL and is expected to make his debut in the upcoming games and Chahal gave him the perfect welcome.

"Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot!," RR captioned the video with a laughing emoji.

Root recently joked in an interview with compatriot and RR teammate Jos Buttler in which he said that he would like to avoid Chahal even though the veteran spinner has taken good care of him since he arrived at the franchise.

Root then admitted that despite playing against Chahal a lot over the years, he never really got the chance to know him.

"Tough choice. When I'm in India, Yuzi can take care of me. When I'm outside, you can be my best mate," Root told Buttler.

