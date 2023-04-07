From dancing with Kohli to singing in dressing room, SRK adds glamour and fun to KKR's win over RCB; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was over the moon after Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday night after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs.

KKR returned to the Eden Gardens after four years and gave their home fans and the co-owners the perfect gift by returning to winning ways and defeating a strong team comprehensively to collect their first-two points of IPL 2023.

King Khan came to the stadium with his entire entourage consisting of his daughter Suhana, her friend Shanaya Kapoor, singer Usha Uthhup and co-owner Juhi Chawla, among others.

After the match, SRK went to the field of play to congratulate and interact with the players from both teams.

He was seen chatting with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli and even danced with him on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

Apart from showering his love on the KKR players, Shah Rukh also took a lap of honour around the Eden Gardens to thank the die-hard Kolkata fans for their undying love and support.

Shah Rukh also met with specially-abled KKR fan Harshul Goenka and even struck his signature pose with the team's new mascot 'Kay the Knight'.

He was then seen inside the KKR dressing room where Rinku Singh sang the team anthem and SRK joined in along with the other players.

His camaraderie with the KKR players made it seem like SRK is more like a friend to them than a co-owner of the team.

KKR crush RCB at Eden

KKR crushed RCB by 81 runs after posting 204 for 7 on the board. They were reeling at 89 for 5 but recovered to post a mammoth total thanks to Shardul Thakur's (68) recovery act along with Rinku Singh (46) after Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 57 at the top.

KKR bowlers then spun a web around the RCB batters and bowled them out for 123 with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets, debutant Suyash Sharma grabbing 3 and Sunil Narine picked a couple of scalps.