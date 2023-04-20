Kevin Pietersen livid with RCB's decision to let Yuzvendra Chahal leave: 'Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go....'

Rajasthan Royals Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the brink of becoming the most successful bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with only seven more wickets needed to achieve this feat. At present, Dwayne Bravo holds the record with 183 scalps in 131 games, while Chahal has 177 wickets to his name in 137 games.

Disbelief over decision to let Chahal leave

Chahal played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014 to 2021 before being released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL auction. In response to this move, former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Pieterson remarked that Chahal is one of the best gifts in the history of the IPL to the Rajasthan Royals.

Furthermore, Pieterson expressed his disbelief as to why RCB chose to let Chahal go.

"One of the greatest gifts in the history of the IPL is Chahal to the Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely no idea how Bangalore let him go. Always took the wickets, he was the bloke who kept them in the game,” said Pietersen on air during the RR vs LSG game.

"Unbelievable that this bloke is now wearing pink. With the ball, he was the most valuable asset for RCB," he added.

Chahal leading the charts

The 32-year-old player is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker at this season's ongoing IPL. Having played six matches so far, the Chahal has successfully taken 11 wickets, an impressive feat that has helped his team achieve significant victories.

On the other hand, yesterday's IPL match saw the Rajasthan Royals facing off against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Unfortunately, the Royals lost the game by a narrow margin of 10 runs. Despite putting up a valiant effort, they could not secure a win against the formidable opposition, who played a better game and emerged as the victors. It was disappointing for the Royals, but they will look to bounce back in their next match and put on a better show.