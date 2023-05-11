KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes the fastest fifty in IPL history with 13-balls blitzkrieg (WATCH)

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday set yet another Indian Premier League record as he smashed the fastest fifty in the tournament's history during the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Jaiswal smashed 26 runs in the first over bowled by KKR skipper Nitish Rana and then brought up the half-century in just 13 balls in the third over to break the record of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.

Rahul had set the record with his 14-ball fifty while leading the Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in Mohali in 2018.

KKR fast bowler Pat Cummins matched that effort by scoring a 14-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians in Pune in the IPL last year.

But the 21-year-old bettered everyone else with his blitzkreig in Kolkata. He is currently second on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2023 behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (576).

Jaiswal's feat came after his RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal set a new IPL record by becoming the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 187 scalps.

Chahal breaks Bravo's IPL record

Chahal went past former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's long-standing record of 183 wickets.

Chahal went on to grab a four-wicket haul to claim the Purple Cap as the Royals restricted the Knight Riders to 149 for 8 in 20 overs after Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

"I never thought I'd be the highest wicket taker when I started with MI. Lots of ups and downs, I've learned a lot from the downs and the folks around me.

"Hopefully, we'll win (this match). That'll be the focus and the reason for celebrating," Chahal said after his record-breaking effort in Kolkata.