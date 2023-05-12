Watch: Sanju Samson selfelssly blocks to let Yashasvi Jaiswal score a hundred against KKR

Sanju Samson batting against Suyash Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the hearts of many during the IPL 2023 game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. The keeper-batter blocked a delivery from left-arm spinner Suyash Sharma which looked to be going for a wide down the leg side to ensure Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a hundred.

The incident occurred during the 13th over when the Royals required only three runs off 42 balls and Sharma fired one down leg. Samson followed the ball with his front leg and came down the pitch to bunt the ball. The defence drew a grin from Suyash.

After a solid block by coming down the track, Samson also seemed to have told Jaiswal to hit it for a six as he was on 94. However, the left-handed batter could get only a boundary, but the Royals crushed the hosts by chasing down 150 with 41 balls to spare. While Jaiswal garnered widespread praises for his innings, Samson's selfless act was also noticed by several social media users.

Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Sanju Samson's advice:

During the post-match presentation after his 47-ball 98, Jaiswal revealed that Samson encouraged him to play his natural game and that sticking to the process has been key.

"I think it (run out) happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose. It gives me responsibility to carry on and make sure that I am there. Sanju bhai came to me and said ‘Don’t worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch’ and I was ok. I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right for me but I try my best. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well."

With that nine-wicket win, the Royals have moved to third in the points table.