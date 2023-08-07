'When Will The Experimentation Stop?' Fans Shred Team India Management As 2023 World Cup looms

Head coach Rahul Dravid is under pressure. | (Credits: Twitter)

With less than two months required for the 50-over World Cup and not even a year before another T20 World Cup, team India fans have shredded the management for over-experimentation. With India losing two consecutive T20Is to the West Indies for the first time, fans are wondering when will the experimentation stop.

Team India thoroughly experimented in the 2-1 ODI series win against the West Indies. The first ODI saw the tourists bat the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur before Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They eventually won but lost five wickets in pursuit of 118. The next two ODIs saw the management rest Kohli and Rohit, with Hardik Pandya captaining them.

ODI series victory against the West Indies doesn't erase questions:

While the Men in Blue lost the second ODI, they emerged victorious by 200 runs in the decider. Despite the ODI series win, questions remain as India's line-up looks largely unsettled ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The injuries to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom are a vital cog to the line-up, haven't helped either.

Fans have been equally disappointed with the lack of game time for the likes of Kohli and Rohit, with two massive tournaments looming. With very little time left for the marquee competition, it's only fair that India start settling on their best side. However, it is far from the reality. India's global title drought has already extended to 10 years and the tournament on home soil remains their best chance to arrest that losing streak. However, their current situation doesn't paint a rosy picture as over-experimentation has left them in a mess.

Here's how Team India fans have reacted to India's experimentation before the World Cup:

