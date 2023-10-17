 ICC World Cup 2023: Rajasthan Royals Delete 'R For Respect' Tweet For Muhammad Rizwan After Backlash
Rajasthan Royals hailed Rizwan's unbeaten knock of 131 which helped Pakistan gun down the target of 345 to record the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals were in the news recently after their tweet in support of Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan after his match-winning knock in the ICC World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka last week.

"R for Respect. R for Rizwan," the Royals tweeted on X on October 10 but the franchise's social media team has deleted the post after facing backlash from Indian fans.

According to reports, the admin, who was reportedly a Muslim, has also been fired by Rajasthan Royals.

Complaint against Rizwan

Meanwhile, a complaint has also been filed with the ICC against Rizwan by Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal for offering namaz on the ground after Pakistan's win in Hyderabad.

Notably, Jindal is the same advocate who had filed a complaint against Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas over her anti-India and anti-Hindu tweets in 2014.

Outrage over hostile reception to Pak players in Ahmedabad

Pakistani players have been in the spotlight recently after their game against India at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

The likes of Babar Azam and Rizwan were subjected to a hostile reception by Indian fans at the venue. Babar was booed at the toss and Rizwan was taunted with Jai Shri Ram chants after his dismissal on 49.

Pakistani fans on social media expressed their anger and disappointment at the treatment of the players in Ahmedabad.

Team director Mickey Arthur also publically criticised the World Cup organisers for the lack of support for Pakistan in the city as their fans didn't get their Indian visas on time ahead of the match.

