CWC 2023: Indian Lawyer Files Complaint With ICC Against Mohammad Rizwan For Offering Namaz In Hyderabad Stadium During Netherlands Clash

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the ICC against Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for offering namaz on the field during the fixture against the Netherlands on October 6th at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Jindal revealed that the act of offering prayers in front of many Indians is to show he is a Muslim, which according to him impacts the spirit of sports.

Jindal also mentioned in his complaint that the act of offering prayers on the field and dedicating his performance against Sri Lanka to Gaza further underlines his strong inclination towards religious and political ideology. Rizwan was notably heckled by the Indian cricket fans with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It's worth noting that Jindal had also filed a complaint against renowned Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas for her anti-India and anti-Hindu tweets.

keeping the spirit of sports alive, Advocate Vineet Jindal filed complaint against Mohammed Rizwan, Wicket keeper and batsman of the Pakistan Cricket team for offering “namaz” during Cricket match on 6th Oct’2023 with International Cricket Council.

Mohammad Rizwan makes 49 but Pakistan succumb to heavy defeat against India:

Meanwhile, Rizwan scored a solid 49 against India in Ahmedabad, but Pakistan team failed miserably with the bat as a whole. The right-hander shared an 82-run stand with captain Babar Azam to take the tourists to 155-2, but Pakistan plummeted to 191 in 42.5 overs from that position.

Babar Azam's men will next face Australia on October 20th in Bengaluru in a bid to revive their campaign.

