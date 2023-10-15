IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Unacceptable And A New Low', Udhayanidhi Stalin Condemns 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants At Mohammad Rizwan In Ahmedabad Stadium

Udhayanidhi Stalin condemns Jai Shri Ram chants at Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai: Controversial DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday condemned the 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan was leaving the ground after being dismissed. Stalin believed such behaviour only means a new low for India and deemed it unacceptable.

With Rizwan walking amid the crowd after getting dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 49 off 69 deliveries, the fans and spectators continuously chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to taunt the keeper-batter. Notably, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also booed when he came into the stadium for the toss.

India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool… pic.twitter.com/MJnPJsERyK — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 14, 2023

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote that sport must be a means to unify countries instead of spreading hatred.

"India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable."

India consign Pakistan to heavy defeat in Ahmedabad:

Coming to the state of the match, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat, which came on the back of a stunning batting collapse that saw them go from 155-2 to 191 all out in 42.5 overs. Rohit Sharma blazed away to 86 off 63 deliveries, hitting six fours and as many sixes.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Player of the Match award for his figures of 7-1-19-2.

