'All The Best Hitman': Ahmedabad Metro Station Wishes Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup Clash

The Ahmedabad Metro Station wished Team India captain good luck ahead of the mega clash against Pakistan at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. The message at the top read 'All the best hitman (Mr. 264), with reference to his highest score in ODI cricket, scored against Sri Lanka in Kolkata back in 2014.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul looms as the most decisive players in India's batting unit. The right-handed batter returned form in the match against Afghanistan in Delhi after registering a duck against Australia. Rohit slammed 131 in Delhi as the hosts comfortably chased down 273 with 8 wickets to spare.

Notably, the veteran also put Pakistan to the sword in the 2019 World Cup fixture at Old Trafford in Manchester. He hit a blazing 140 to set a 338-run target for the Men in Green. The arch-rivals didn't look anywhere near chasing the total and fell 89 runs short.

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and sends Pakistan into bat:

As far as the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium goes, Rohit won it as Babar calling heads went against him. He also announced the return of Shubman Gill, who missed the first two World Cup matches due to dengue.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

