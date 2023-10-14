'Damn You Mosquito': Shubman Gill Fan Arrives In Ahmedabad With Amusing Banner Ahead Of IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup Clash

A fan from Bengaluru arrived in Ahmedabad with a humorous banner about the 'mosquito' that kept India's star batter Shubman Gill out of action due to dengue in the first two matches of the Men's ICC CWC 2023 | X/ANI

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match during the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad, a fan from Bengaluru arrived in the city with a humorous banner about the 'mosquito' that kept India's star batter Shubman Gill out of action due to dengue for the first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. After Gill missed out on the first two matches of the tournament, this match will mark his World Cup debut.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Cricket fans arrive in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match, with posters of Shubhman Gill pic.twitter.com/FHrjwMmjNq — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

The fan from Bengaluru told ANI the below:

"I want that Shubman Gill to play. If he plays, we will paste "Welcome" over "Miss You" (written on the banner). I am also a Virat Kohli fan. I hope that today's match will be a big-scoring one, everyone plays well and we win the game. I felt really bad when Gill was down with dengue because he was in really good form this year. I hope everyone, Gill, Virat, and Rohit score well and we win this game."

Read Also Shubman Gill Beats Mohammed Siraj And Dawid Malan To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award For September

Shubman Gill's chances of playing against Pakistan improve significantly:

Gill could well be in line to replace Ishan Kishan at the top of the order after Rohit Sharma confirmed that the 24-year-old is 99% available for the blockbuster clash. Kishan, who opened the innings against Australia and Afghanistan, but could not produce anything remarkable and bagged a golden duck in the opening match.

Gill, by contrast, has amassed 1230 ODI runs this year at well over 70 with five tons. He has made a century and half-century in the last four ODIs.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)