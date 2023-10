Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rising India star Shubman Gill has earned the Player of the Month Award for September for his stellar contributions to the Men in Blue's dominance. The right-handed batter pipped fellow countryman Mohammed Siraj and England's Dawid Malan to clinch the award.

The young India batter was stellar in September ⭐



More as Shubman Gill claims ICC Player of the Month honours 👇https://t.co/cQKOEsc8Jx — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2023

