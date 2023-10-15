'Lopsided Affair': Pakistan Media Shred Babar Azam's Men After CWC 2023 Defeat To India

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistani media hasn't taken kindly to Babar Azam's men after their seven-wicket thrashing against India in the 2023 World Cup game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Former cricketers like Mohammad Amir, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Ramiz Raja haven't been silent either at Pakistan wasting an opportunity to deliver a big batting performance.

Captain Babar Azam scored his maiden ODI half-century against India and shared an 82-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan. However, the Pakistan captain's departure sparked a collapse as they went from 155-2 to 191, lasting only 42.5 overs.

In reply, India hardly looked in trouble as Rohit Sharma blazed away to 63-ball 86 with 6 fours and as many sixes. Shreyas Iyer also hit a half-century and struck the winning runs as the hosts won with 117 balls to spare.

Ramiz Raja seeks competitiveness from Pakistan instead of meek surrender:

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja slammed Babar Azam and co. for not even showing a fight and letting India win so easily. He said in the latest episode of the ICC Review Podcast:

"It's going to hurt them. It's scarring, it's a pasting, it's a battering and they've been outpaced and outplayed in all the three departments. If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan weren't able to do that."

Pakistan media's scathing criticism of the national cricket team:

India maintained its unbeaten streak as they defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the blockbuster World Cup 2023 fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday," stated Business Recorder.

“India Express World Cup Intent With Pakistan's Comprehensive Demolition In Ahmedabad," mentioned The Friday Times and labelled it as a 'lopsided affair'.

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0," mentioned Geo News.

Disappointment, disbelief and resignation seem to be the three emotions reigning supreme over Pakistani fans after the Pakistan versus India World Cup match on Saturday. We came, we saw and we collapsed," wrote DAWN.

