Delhi Court Sanctions Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Grounds Of Sexual Harassment

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

VIDEO | "I have already given evidence of my innocence," says BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court framing charges against him in the alleged sexual harassment case. pic.twitter.com/LxH7m7yz22 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2024

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.

No trials to select wrestlers for Paris Olympics 2024:

Meanwhile, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh has declared that no trials will take place to select wrestlers to represent in the Paris Olympics 2024, beginning on July 26th. The news comes after World Championship medalist Vinesh Poghat requested the WFI, Centre, and IOA to release the date for the trials, while Nisha and Reetika didn't want the trials to be conducted. Speaking to ANI, Sanjay claimed:

"All decided that whoever got the quota, will represent India in the Olympics. Players will now feel relieved and they will be able to focus. We will help them with the best training facilities abroad, in consultation with coaches."

Ex-wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt agreed with the move and hopes to see the young participants work hard to bring the medals home. As quoted by ANI, Dutt stated:

"Before this, there was an ad hoc committee (for WFI) who had talked about conducting trials in a certain way. Players were confused after winning the quota. But now, they have clarity. Hope they work hard and bring medals. We hope for two medals atleast. New kids have a lot of energy. Wrestling has suffered a lot of damage, but our players have a nice morale."

With inputs from PTI/ANI.