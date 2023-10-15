IND Vs PAK, CWC 2023: Ravi Shastri Slams Shaheen Afridi, Says 'He Is No Wasim Akram'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Former Team India Coach Ravi Shastri slammed Shaheen Shah Afridi and said that he can take wickets with the new ball,but he is not Wasim Akram. He is an average bowler, not a great bowler.
Wasim Akram also expressed his displeasure over the Pakistani pacers and said that they are only intersted in eating biryanis.
Ravi Shastri said, "Shaheen Shah Afridi is a good bowler but he's not someone like Wasim Akram. There is no need to overhype him & forcefully rate him as an unbelievable bowler."
Shaheen Shah Afridi had a very dismal performance against Team India for past few matches. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were toying around with his pace during the IND vs PAK, World Cup clash.
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he wants to win this World Cup and also said that Rohit Sharma has scored a lot of runs for Team India and can be very dangerous.
Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma takes on a bouncer from Shaheen Shah Afridi and hits it out of the park for maximum as Team India beat Pakistan by seven wickets and reach to the top spot in the points table.
Virat Kohli hits Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for four as he bowls an out of the off stump delivery during the IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday.
Irfan Pathan enjoys while Ravi Shastri takes on Shaheen Shah Afridi during commentary in the IND vs PAK match