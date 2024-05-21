IPL 2024 Playoffs: 4 ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka Nabbed At Ahmedabad Airport Ahead Of KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) reported on Monday that it apprehended four individuals associated with the Islamic State at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad.

In a concise statement, the ATS revealed that the four suspects, seized at the airport, held Sri Lankan nationality and were linked to the Islamic State.

The individuals were named Mohammad Nusrat, Mohammad Nufran, Mohammad Faris, and Mohammad Razdin.

Ahmedabad turns into a fortress for IPL playoffs

Notably, three teams landed in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the IPL 2024 playoffs. Security has been beefed up in the city as thousands of fans will be arriving to watch the knockout games.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will play the Eliminator a day later at the same venue.

"These 4 people are Sri Lankan nationals and are active members of the banned terror outfit Islamic State.

"All four of them are completely radicalised by the ISIS ideology and they are going to come to India to commit a terror attack," stated Gujarat DGP, Vikash Sahay, during a press briefing.

Trapping the terrorists

"According to intelligence, they intended to arrive in Ahmedabad on May 18 or 19 via railway or flight. Teams were assembled, and a tactical plan was devised based on received intelligence.

"Passenger manifests of trains and flights originating from the south were scrutinised. All four were traveling from Chennai to Ahmedabad on the same PNR number via an Indigo flight. Verification was also conducted in Colombo for authentication," Sahay elaborated.

Guidance from Pakistani handlers

The ATS unit also recovered three pistols of Pakistani origin and 20 cartridges abandoned at a site in Ahmedabad's Nana Chiloda locality, based on geo-coordinates and images retrieved from the suspects' mobile phone, Sahay revealed.

The men purportedly received instructions from their Pakistani handlers to acquire these firearms, he added.

In August of the previous year, the ATS detained three individuals from Rajkot over alleged ties to Al Qaeda. They were apparently collaborating with a Bangladeshi handler to indoctrinate and enlist individuals for the outlawed terrorist organisation.