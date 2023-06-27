ICC ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Says Pakistan's Participation Will Depend on Govt Clearance But ICC 'Confident'

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Skipper Babar Azam at toss during the Asia Cup match |

The Pakistan Cricket Board is still not sure of the national team's participation in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the venue and dates of the showpiece event, and confirmed that India and Pakistan will play against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

But the PCB says that Pakistan's participation will depend on their government's clearance to play in India. The PCB is mainly concerned about two matches in Ahmedabad and Mumbai (if they qualify for semifinals).

The strained relations between the two neighbouring countries is the reason behind this issue. There are also reports doing the rounds that the PCB will send a security delegation to India before sending their team over for the World Cup.

"Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," said a PCB official.

PCB yet to get NOC from Pak Govt

The PCB official said the government has not yet issued any NOC to the PCB to travel to India and since it was a sensitive issue, the Board can only move forward after getting clear directives from its government.

"We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India," the official said.

Pakistan have a signed participation agreement to compete and the world governing body "100% expects them to be there and has had no indications to the contrary".

"All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the men's cricket World Cup," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

Pak last toured India in 2016

Pakistan last played in India in 2016 in the T20 World Cup. The two teams play each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup due to the tense relations between the two countries.

The ICC not entertaining Pakistan's request to relocate two matches was on expected lines as it usually addresses concerns over venues on potential security threat and not on cricketing grounds.

With the elections for the post of PCB chairman now postponed at least until July 17, it remains to be seen how the Board reacts to the World Cup schedule announcement. (With PTI inputs)