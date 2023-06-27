Pakistan Likely To Send Security Delegation To India Before Ahmedabad Blockbuster: Report

Following the release of the World Cup schedule, one lingering uncertainty remains, posing an unanswered question: Will Pakistan willingly accept the challenge of facing India in Ahmedabad, or will they push for a venue change as the tournament draws near? This situation evokes memories of the 2016 World T20, where Pakistan's security delegation expressed concerns about Dharamsala, resulting in the match being relocated to Kolkata. Will history repeat itself in the upcoming tournament?

Security delegation could potentially derail?

Shortly after the schedule was unveiled, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took action by issuing an official statement. This release came through Sami Ul Hasan, the Communications Director of the PCB.

“The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues,” it said. “We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback.”

“In all likelihood, the PCB will send a security delegation to India to inspect the venues,”. “That’s what had happened in 2016 also. To make an informed decision, we must do this close to date, so around end of August or early September. Only after the delegation gives its report can the government take the final decision," a PCB source was quoted telling the media.

The source further went on to add, “If you see the statement of the foreign minister after the Goa summit, he has clearly stated that sports and politics should not mix. If you read into it, you know what it means. Having said that, you need to wait for the government to take the final call. And for that, we need to wait for a couple of months at least.”

It can be reasonably stated that the recently revealed schedule on Tuesday, June 27, might encounter an unexpected turn if the PCB chooses to advocate for a modification. Should this situation arise, particularly with the tournament commencing in a mere month, it would undoubtedly generate a significant logistical predicament.