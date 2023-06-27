ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India To Play Pakistan On Oct 15 In Ahmedabad, Campaign Opener vs Australia On Oct 8; Check Complete Schedule

The schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been unveiled, revealing the lineup of matches and the ten designated venues for this highly anticipated tournament. Spanning a period of 46 days, the mega event is set to captivate cricket fans around the globe later this year. The tournament commences on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where England and New Zealand, the finalists of the 2019 edition, will once again face off in an enthralling opening match.

Complete fixture list |

Campaign opener & high octane Pakistan clash

On October 8, the host nation, India, will embark on their campaign in Chennai, where they will go head-to-head against the formidable five-time World Cup champions, Australia.

India's much awaited blockbuster tie against arch rival Pakistan is scheduled on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

Face-off against last editions Finalists

India will have a chance to seek redemption as they face New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium in Himachal Pradesh. This match holds particular significance for India, as it presents an opportunity to avenge their heart-wrenching defeat in the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament. The picturesque surroundings of Dharamsala will set the stage for an intense battle between these two cricketing powerhouses.

India will be waiting for England on October 29 in Lucknow, who defeated them in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup just last year.

India's remaining fixtures are against Bangladesh who they defeated in the opener of the 2011 World Cup. India will also square up against Afghanistan, South Africa and the awaited two teams that will come through the qualifiers.

Complete schedule list

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru