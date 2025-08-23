'Abhi Se Kyun Farewell Ke Liye...': Rajeev Shukla Shuts Down Talks Of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's Retirement With Epic Response; Video

Rajeev Shukla (L). | (Image Credits: X)

BCCI's Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has shut down talks about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring any time soon, with the pair now active only in one-day cricket in internationals. With a couple of hosts asking about whether Kohli and Rohit will get as big a farewell as Sachin Tendulkar, Shukla said they don't need to talk about their farewells yet.

With Kohli and Rohit retiring from Test and T20Is, talks about their one-day retirement have intensified in the last few weeks. A few days ago, reports emerged that the tour of Australia in October 2025 could be their last but later another report surfaced that the BCCI is in no hurry to take a call on their future.

With the couple of hosts asking whether Kohli and Rohit will be provided big farewells when they retire, Shukla responded:

"Woh retire kahan hue hain? Rohit Sharma aur Virat Kohli toh abhi one-day khelenge, retirement ki baat kahan se aayi? Hamaari policy badi clear hai, BCCI kabhi kisi player ko nahin kehti ki retire ho jaao. Usko khud apna nirnay karna padta hai. He has to take his call. Unka jo nirnay hota hai, hum samman karte hain. Virat Kohli fit hai, accha khelta hai, Rohit Sharma accha khelta hai. Abhi se kyun farewell ke liye pareshaan ho rahe ho?"

(Where have they retired? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will still play one-day cricket. Where did retirement come from? Our policy is clear. BCCI doesn't ask any player to retire. They have to take that decision on their own. He has to take his call. Whatever their decisions are, we will respect it. Virat Kohli is fit and playing well. Rohit Sharma is playing well. Why are you talking of a farewell already?)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli reportedly trains for two hours at Lord's

Meanwhile, a report of Rev Sportz recently claimed that Kohli trained for a couple of hours in indoor nets at Lord's as he gears up for comeback to top-level cricket. The Delhi-born cricketer hasn't played a competitive game since the IPL 2025 final when RCB ended their title drought.

Nevertheless, the veteran was spotted with his wife watching Wimbledon amid the India-England Test series in UK.