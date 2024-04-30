LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 48: LSG Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Mayank Yadav Returns

Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the match 48 of the IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30.

LSG and MI made respective changes to their squad. Mayank Yadav returned to playing XI after being away from action for few games due to injury while the hosting team dropped Quinton de Kock from the team.

MI brought in Luke Wood as they dropped Gerald Coetzee.

Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians.



Playing XI '

LSG: KL Rahul(C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch Report:

"The bowlers for once in this IPL might be quite looking forward to this. First of all, it's a used pitch, you can tell by the footmarks. 66 metres to either side (square), so there is no shorter side today. The pockets are about 71m, straight down the ground - 76m. The strip looks interesting. 163 was the score here last time, they were able to defend it. That should give the bowlers a lot of confidence. There is a little bit of grass on the surface but I don't think that that will play too much of a part.

I expect it to be on the slower side and as we come down the strip a little bit more, you see some bare patches and that's quite consistent right throughout, you can see some red coming through. Expect the ball to spin and hold in the wicket a little bit more and that'll suit the Lucknow side more. There's a bit of breeze tonight. It could be a night for the bowlers." reckon Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch

Preview:

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are locking horns against each other for the first time in IPL 2024. LSG and MI are returning to action after their defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants have had a good campaign thus far as they won five games out of nine matches. In the last five games, LSG emerged victorious on only two occasions while losing the other three games. Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the fifth spot on the points table with 10 points after 10 games.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are having a disappointing campaign thus far. The five-time champions are struggling to maintain consistency in the ongoing IPL season. Hardik Pandya-led side won three games out of their nine outings. In the last five matches, Mumbai Indians won two games while losing on three occasions. Inconsistent results have put MI on the brink of early exit from the tournament.