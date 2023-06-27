'India Better At Handling Pressure': Virender Sehwag On His Favourite For The High Octane Pakistan Clash

The highly anticipated and much-awaited showdown between traditional rivals India and Pakistan is poised to ignite the World Cup with an explosion of excitement. Adding to the grandeur of the event, the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, known as the world's largest stadium with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators, will play host to this high-octane clash. This iconic venue will serve as the perfect stage for the epic battle between these Asian powerhouses, promising an unforgettable spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Handling pressure is the key

Speaking at the grand announce of the world cup schedule at the plus St Regis hotel Mumbai, former India World Cup winner Virender Sehwag spoke spoke the much awaited India- Pakistan clash. Sehwag emphasised that the team that is more suited to handle pressure will eventually triumph.

"India are favourites to win against Pakistan. I don’t know what’s going to happen on that day but the team which handles the pressure better will win and India I think are better at handling pressure. Pakistan are also under a lot of pressure because they haven’t won against India in an ODI World Cup."

2011 World Cup celebrations

Sehwag also spoke at length at about his fond memories of winning the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhdede Stadium in Mumbai. An iconic moment during the celebrations was the Indian team lifting Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders as the paraded around the around.

"Sachin Tendulkar was so heavy so we couldn’t lift him so we left it to the youngsters to lift him on their shoulders after India’s 2011 WC win," Sehwag said.

The streets bustled with crowds the jubilant celebrations went way into the wee hours of the morning following MS Dhoni's six that sent the country into delirium. Sehwag detailed the streets and lanes outside the stadium as the team made their way to the hotel.

"We felt like an Indian groom with baratis dancing in front of us".

Complete schedule list

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru