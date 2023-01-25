ICC Awards: India's Suryakumar Yadav named T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

With his unbeaten third T20I century, star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav rewrote the history books during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka and became the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken | AFP

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 after a stellar season with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Surya and Virat Kohli were the only two Indian players named in ICC T20I Team of the Year 2022.

Surya, who also clinched the No. 1 rank in T20Is last year with a career-high 890 rating points, amassed 1,164 runs from 31 matches at an average of 46.56 with two hundreds and 9 half-centuries.

He had a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43 throughout last year.

He was the highest run-scorer in T20Is last year and became only the second player after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to amass over 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is.

Yadav hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history.

And the Women's award goes to

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath bagged the Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award for 2022.

McGrath amassed 435 runs in 16 matches at an average of 62.14 and took 13 wickets last year.

She saw off competition from dashing India opener Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan's ever-reliable all-rounder Nida Dar and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on her way to the coveted ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award.

Read Also Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ODI bowler in ICC rankings

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)