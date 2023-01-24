IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav's mysterious gesture towards Rohit Sharma leaves netizens puzzled, watch

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ended his century drought by scoring his first ODI ton since 2020. The batter accomplished this during India's third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The India captain smashed 101 in 85 balls in a knock which consisted of nine fours and six sixes. He scored at a strike rate of 118.82. The Indian dressing room erupted in joy as the opener reached the milestone. Fans were quick to point out a mysterious gesture made by Suryakumar Yadav.

Netizens took to social media to share their reactions over SKY's gesture toward Rohit Sharma.

Rohit got out of the bowling of Michael Bracewell just after he reached the landmark and his was the first wicket that India lost. His six sixes in the match took his tally of maximums to 273, which is the third-highest sixes in the 50-over format. With this, he also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who has 270 sixes in the format.

The highest number of sixes in ODIs have been hit by Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi at 351. Behind him is the West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has smashed 331 sixes. New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Opener Shubman Gill (112) and Rohit (101) put on a stand of 222 runs. Following this, New Zealand made a comeback in the match, by taking five wickets in regular intervals. India is leading the three-match series by 2-0.

