Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's forgetful mind surfaces, watch

Rohit Sharma forgot the team's decision and took a couple of seconds to reveal his choice during the toss ahead of the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. After winning the toss Rohit contemplated for some time as commentator Ravi Shastri and NZ captain Tom Latham looked in amusement. Now, a video of Virat Kohli talking about the current India skipper's forgetful mind has resurfaced.

In the video, Rohit talks about how Rohit tends too forget small things. "The amount of things Rohit Sharma forgets is unbelievable. I have never seen a person like him. I-Pad, wallet, phone and he is like, I don't care. I'll buy a new one'. At times, he doesn't know he has forgotten it. Halfway through the bus journey, he remembers he has forgotten his stuff in the plane," Kohli said in an interview.

Virat Kohli already knew that Rohit Sharma had a forgotten disease 😅#ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/5FMa4FN4vR — Viratians CR7 ™  (@vira_tians) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, an impressive outing by bowlers followed by an eye-catching fifty by captain Rohit Sharma powered India to a series win against New Zealand with a clinical eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, here on Saturday. Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108. Rohit then smashed 51 off 50 balls and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs with India having eight wickets in hand.

After win in the first ODI in Hyderabad, the dominant victory in Raipur's debut as an international venue meant that India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)