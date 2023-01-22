IND vs NZ: Fan entertained by laser show at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, watch

Raipur: An impressive outing by bowlers followed by an eye-catching fifty by captain Rohit Sharma powered India to series win against New Zealand with a clinical eight-wicket win in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, here on Saturday. And afer the match, fans were entertained by a laser show at the ground.

Laser show and Vande Mataram at the Raipur Stadium.



What a beautiful moment! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f3LAhCm10K — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2023

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108. Rohit then smashed 51 off 50 balls and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs with India having eight wickets in hand.

After win in the first ODI in Hyderabad, the dominant victory in Raipur's debut as an international venue meant that India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.

