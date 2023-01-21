WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

A young fan managed to breach the security cordon at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday to rush on to the field and meet his idol Rohit Sharma during the ongoing second ODI between India and New Zealand.

The young boy went straight to Rohit to give him a hug while he was batting on 37*. The incident took place in the 10th over of India's run chase in Raiput.

Rohit and Gill are in the middle of a solid opening stand as they chase a paltry target of 109 in 50 overs.

NZ Shot Out for 108

India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in just 34.3 overs with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets while Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav picked two.

Glenn Phillips managed to top-score for the Kiwis with 36 while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner made 22 and 27, respectively, while the rest all got out in single-digit scores.

India will seal the three-match series if they win this match. The hosts had won the first ODI by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller played in Hyderabad on January 18.