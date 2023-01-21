e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: The young boy went straight to Rohit to give him a hug while he was batting on 37*

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A young fan managed to breach the security cordon at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday to rush on to the field and meet his idol Rohit Sharma during the ongoing second ODI between India and New Zealand.

The young boy went straight to Rohit to give him a hug while he was batting on 37*. The incident took place in the 10th over of India's run chase in Raiput.

Rohit and Gill are in the middle of a solid opening stand as they chase a paltry target of 109 in 50 overs.

Read Also
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: End of powerplay, India in command for a facile...
article-image

NZ Shot Out for 108

India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in just 34.3 overs with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets while Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav picked two.

Glenn Phillips managed to top-score for the Kiwis with 36 while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner made 22 and 27, respectively, while the rest all got out in single-digit scores.

India will seal the three-match series if they win this match. The hosts had won the first ODI by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller played in Hyderabad on January 18.

Read Also
WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: India defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: India defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling

WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling