IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shami gets India off to flyer, Kiwis lose Finn early

India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over series at home

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
OUT! Finn Allen bowled for a duck! Mohammed Shami bowls a terrific delivery and Allen has been beaten by the inswinger. India are off to a flying start. NZ 0-1

Rohit Sharma momentarily forgot the team decision at toss leaving Ravi Shastri and NZ skipper To Latham looking in amusement  

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to fielf first. 

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 49,000, is all set to become the 50th venue in India to host an ODI match. The stadium had hosted two IPL games of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2013 and 2015, and also played host to eight matches of the now-defunct Champions League T20.

Hello and welcome to Live updates of the 2nd ODI between Indian and New Zealand at Raipur. After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defence of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur's debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday.

