WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed lightening quick reflexes to take a brilliant catch off his own bowling in the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Pandya came in to bowl in the 10th over and immediately produced a wicket as he sent back opener Devon Conway with a stunning one-handed grab on his follow-through.

The fourth delivery in the over saw Pandya bowled a good-length delivery on off-stump which Conway tried to drive back past the bowler but he hit it uppishly.

Within a second Pandya saw the ball come back at him but on his left side. He went for the catch with his left hand and the ball stuck. He managed to grab the ball and then took a tumble to complete one of the best catches you will ever see.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thankfully, posted a video clip of the catch for the fans to enjoy.

Conway's wicket left New Zealand in deeper trouble as as they were reduced to 15 for 4 in 9.4 overs with captain Tom Latham at the other end, batting on 1*.

Mohammed Shami also produced a one-handed catch off his own bowling earlier in the powerplay. Shami sent back Daryll Mitchell, who played an uppish drive to the bowler's left side but saw him take a stunning catch instead.

Shami, like Pandya, stuck out his left hand and caught the ball. Shami's catch however, was a little easier than Pandya's as the ball came at a nice height for him.

This was Shami's second wicket after he castled Finn Allen in the first over for a duck.

This happened after India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. This is the first time this stadium is hosting a 50-over game.

