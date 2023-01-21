e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's hilarious comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Future' as spinner shows Team India's dressing room in Raipur

India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home.

After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defence of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home, which will be Raipur's debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. And ahead of the match, the BCCI posted a video on social media in which spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen giving a dressing room tour. However, a moment in the video grabbed everyone's eye when skipper Rohit Sharma made a hilarious comment on Chahal's future.

In the video, Chahal is seen walking showing a massage table. "Yeh humara massage table hai. Jab bhi kisi ko back relief ya koi treatment chahiye hota hai, toh vo iss table pe hota hai. (This is our massage table. Whenever someone needs back relief or any kind of treatment, then it is given on this table.)," Chahal said.

Suddenly, Rohit appeared in the frame and said, "Acha future hai tera. (Your future is bright.)." The Indian skipper's comment left the 32-year-old spinner in splits.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 49,000, is all set to become the 50th venue in India to host an ODI match. The stadium had hosted two IPL games of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2013 and 2015, and also played host to eight matches of the now-defunct Champions League T20. In this huge backdrop, the capacity crowd being treated to India clinching an ODI series for the second time in 2023 will add more stars to the occasion. But there are some glitches which the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to overcome in Raipur.

First is, allowing the opposition to claw back in the match with the bat. In their last six ODIs, India have allowed batters like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka and more recently, Bracewell to hit centuries.

