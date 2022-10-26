'You are better batsman than Virat': SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi involved in banter with Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal | Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal was involved in a hilarious banter with South Africa cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi who called Team India spinner a better batsman than Virat Kohli.

Shamsi and Chahal are best friends and recently, the Indian leggie was seen kicking the Proteas spinner in a video that went viral on social media.

Taking their banter on Twitter, Shamsi tagged Chahal in a fan's post who asked his fellow followers to name a better batsman than Virat Kohli in all three formats.

Shamsi took note of the fan's tweet and he hilariously tagged Chahal, naming him better than Kohli.

Replying to the post, Chahal called himself a better batsman than Shamsi.

"Still better then you my bru," wrote the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner who had a similar banter with Jos Buttler as well, during IPL 2022.

Shamsi also didn't hold back and went on to hail his friend as the 'best of the era'. "Not only me, you're the best of our era bru," replied Shamsi. The SA spinner then took a cheeky dig at Chahal by saying that he didn't wear chest guard while facing spinners.

"Still I don’t wear chest guard while facing spinners like you bru," wrote Chahal.

India play SA at Perth on Sunday October 30