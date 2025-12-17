Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video

Image: cricketcomau/X

England captain Ben Stokes was visibly irritated during the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval after an issue with a nearby camera disrupted his rhythm just as he was about to begin a bowling spell. The moment, captured by broadcasters and later discussed on social media, saw Stokes briefly pause and gesture towards the camera before refocusing on his bowling run‑up.

The incident occurred at a tense juncture in the match as England, trailing 2–0 in the series, sought breakthroughs to put pressure on Australia in the must‑win Adelaide Test. While exact details about the technical issue remain limited, it appeared that the camera’s position or sudden movement drew Stokes’ attention at an inopportune moment, leading to his brief frustration.

Despite the brief distraction, Stokes quickly regained composure and continued with his bowling responsibilities. The experienced all‑rounder has previously emphasised his ability to handle pressure and stay focused amid challenging situations, both in leadership and performance. With England facing a crucial match that could define their Ashes campaign, managing such interruptions and maintaining concentration will be key for Stokes and his teammates moving forward.

AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained

Ahead of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval, players and officials observed a moment’s silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi tragedy, offering condolences to their families and friends. The solemn gesture came before the start of play, with the stadium falling quiet as both teams stood together in a show of respect and solidarity.

In addition to the moment’s silence, players from both sides wore black armbands throughout the day as a mark of mourning. The armbands symbolised collective grief and support for those affected by the tragic incident, underlining how the sporting community often comes together during moments of national sorrow.

The tribute added an emotional layer to what is already one of cricket’s most intense and historic rivalries. While the Ashes is known for its fierce competition and high stakes, the pre-match observance served as a reminder that there are moments that transcend sport. Fans inside the Adelaide Oval joined the players in paying their respects, creating a powerful atmosphere of unity and compassion.

As play got underway in the third Test, the tribute at Adelaide Oval ensured that the victims of the Bondi tragedy were honoured on one of the game’s biggest stages, with the thoughts of players, officials and supporters firmly with those who lost their lives and their loved ones.