CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Punjab Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Be On Sidelines

Sam Curran's Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of IPL 2024 at MA Chidabaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

PBKS didn't make any changes to their playing XI while CSK made a couple of changes to their team. Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande have been ruled out of the match and brought in Shardul Thakur and debutant Richard Gleeson.

Playing XI

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(C), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(C), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch Report:

63m and 70m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 77m. We're playing on a red soil surface today, it's a new pitch today. It has a lot of grass and it's very hard. Last season, the turn was more at this venue compared to this season. There will be a bit of pace and carry, it'll be a high scoring game. Dew will be a big factor and the toss will matter, but the ball might seam around in the second innings, reckon Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison, in their pitch report.

Preview:

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will lock horns against each other for the first time in ongoing IPL 2024. CSK and PBKS are returning to action after wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS shattered the world record for the highest run-chase in the history of T20 cricket in the last match against KKR.

Chennai Super Kings are having a good campaign under the new captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the IPL 2024. CSK are currently at the fourth spot with five wins and four losses while accumulating 10 points after nine matches.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are having an inconsistent run in this IPL season as they have managed to win only three games in last nine outings. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan have been on sidelines in the last few matches.

The clash is expected to exciting as both teams are fighting for the spot in the playoffs.