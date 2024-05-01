 'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are often considered power couple as they support each other's careers since the time they were dating.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming post for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma on her 36th birthday on Wednesday, May 1.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are often considered power couple as they support each other's career since time they were dating. Anushka used to be present at the stadium to support her cricketer husband. The power couple recently became parents for the second after Anushka Sharma gave birth to baby boy, Akaay Kohli.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kohli penned a heartfelt note, stating that he would've been completely lost if he didn't find love of his life. He added that Anushka is a world to their family.

"I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much." Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Punjab Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Shikhar Dhawan...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Punjab Kings Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First, Shikhar Dhawan...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...

'You Made Debut When We Were In Nappies': Rohit Sharma & Amit Mishra Engage In Hilarious Banter...

'You Made Debut When We Were In Nappies': Rohit Sharma & Amit Mishra Engage In Hilarious Banter...

‘Rinku Was Heartbroken’: KKR Star’s Father Expresses Disappointment Over Son’s Exclusion...

‘Rinku Was Heartbroken’: KKR Star’s Father Expresses Disappointment Over Son’s Exclusion...