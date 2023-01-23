e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Awards 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC T20I Team of the Year, find out which other Indian made the XI

ICC Awards 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC T20I Team of the Year, find out which other Indian made the XI

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 revealed: Three Indians make the cut

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year. With the T20 World recently concluded in November last year, T20 cricket showcased the best of cricket in the shortest format of the game.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who make the cut in the shortest format of the game for men's cricket.

1. Jos Buttler (c, wk) (England)

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

3. Virat Kohli (India)

4. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

5. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

7. Hardik Pandya (India)

8. Sam Curran (England)

9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

11. Josh Little (Ireland)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICC Awards 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC T20I Team of the Year, find out which...

ICC Awards 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC T20I Team of the Year, find out which...

ICC Awards 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Gosh, Renuka Singh included in Women's T20I...

ICC Awards 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Gosh, Renuka Singh included in Women's T20I...

Women's IPL set to make BCCI ₹4000cr richer. All you need to know why corporate biggies are...

Women's IPL set to make BCCI ₹4000cr richer. All you need to know why corporate biggies are...

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot today, dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' during sangeet...

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot today, dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' during sangeet...

IND vs AUS: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann lays down blueprint for Pat Cummins' men ahead of...

IND vs AUS: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann lays down blueprint for Pat Cummins' men ahead of...