ICC Awards 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav named in ICC T20I Team of the Year, find out which other Indian made the XI

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year. With the T20 World recently concluded in November last year, T20 cricket showcased the best of cricket in the shortest format of the game.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who make the cut in the shortest format of the game for men's cricket.

1. Jos Buttler (c, wk) (England)

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

3. Virat Kohli (India)

4. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

5. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

7. Hardik Pandya (India)

8. Sam Curran (England)

9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

11. Josh Little (Ireland)

