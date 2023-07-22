'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps

Cricket fans were not impressed with India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday after she was given out leg-before wicket by the on-field umpire.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of India's 226 chase when she tried to play a sweep shot against off-spinner Nahida Akter but missed the ball which struck her front pad.

The Bangladeshis immediately went up in appeal and the umpire raised his finger.

The decision left Harman fuming as she hit the stumps with her bat in anger before walking off the field. She even said a few words in frustration to the umpire while walking off.

Videos of Harmanpreet loosing her cool on the stumps and the umpire have gone viral on social media and fans are of the opinion that she should be penalised for her on-field behaviour.

The match ended in a tie after India collapsed from 191 for 5 to 225 all out after Bangladesh posted the same score for the loss of 4 wickets while batting first.

'Pathetic umpiring'

Harmanpreet later slammed the umpiring decisions in the post-match presentation, using the word "pathetic" to describe the match officials.

"Apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.

"Some pathetic umpiring was done. We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the tie.

