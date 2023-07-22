 'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps

'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps

Harmanpreet Kaur is facing backlash for her outburst on the field after she was given out LBW by the umpire in the tied 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image

Cricket fans were not impressed with India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday after she was given out leg-before wicket by the on-field umpire.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of India's 226 chase when she tried to play a sweep shot against off-spinner Nahida Akter but missed the ball which struck her front pad.

The Bangladeshis immediately went up in appeal and the umpire raised his finger.

The decision left Harman fuming as she hit the stumps with her bat in anger before walking off the field. She even said a few words in frustration to the umpire while walking off.

Videos of Harmanpreet loosing her cool on the stumps and the umpire have gone viral on social media and fans are of the opinion that she should be penalised for her on-field behaviour.

Read Also
WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd...
article-image
Read Also
'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh...
article-image

The match ended in a tie after India collapsed from 191 for 5 to 225 all out after Bangladesh posted the same score for the loss of 4 wickets while batting first.

'Pathetic umpiring'

Harmanpreet later slammed the umpiring decisions in the post-match presentation, using the word "pathetic" to describe the match officials.

"Apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.

"Some pathetic umpiring was done. We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the tie.

Read Also
BAN vs IND: India Falters in Easy Chase, Bangladesh Fights Back For A Thrilling Tie In 3rd WODI;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps

'Harmanpreet Kaur Deserves Strictest Punishment': Fans Slam India Captain For Smashing Stumps

'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother...

'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother...

WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test

WATCH: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Picks Up Maiden Wicket As India Dominate West Indies In 2nd Test

'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh...

'Pathetic Umpiring Was Done': Harmanpreet Slams Match Officials After 3rd ODI Tie vs Bangladesh...

WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd...

WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd...