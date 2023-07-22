WATCH: Livid Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes The Stumps With Bat After Poor Umpiring Decision In Tied 3rd ODI

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool yet again on the cricket field during the third women's ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday which ended in a tie.

Harman was left frustrated by the umpire's decision of LBW which went against her during India's run chase of 226.

Harman got in the 34th over when she tried to play a sweep shot against off-spinner Nahida Akter but missed the ball which struck her front pad.

The Bangladeshis immediately went up in appeal and the umpire raised his finger.

The decision left Harman fuming as she hit the stumps with her bat in anger before walking off the field. She even said a few words in frustration to the umpire while walking off.

The decision left India reeling at 160 for 4 and they eventually collapsed to 225 all out in 49.3 overs. But Harmanpreet wasn't the only India batter who was at the wrong end of the umpiring decisions.

India's last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to win, but a contentious caught-behind decision against the latter seems to have added to India's woes.

Both Jemimah and Meghna looked unhappy with the caught-behind decision.

'Pathetic umpiring was done'

Harmanpreet spoke about the umpiring after the game and called their decisions "pathetic".

"Apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.

"Some pathetic umpiring was done. We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," Harmanpreet said as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw after the tie.

